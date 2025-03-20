New numbers show drop in unemployment statewide, but spike in Tri-Counties

Some just released statistics show a spike in the unemployment rate for the Tri-Counties.

The state Employment Development Department just released the jobless numbers for January.

In Ventura County, the percentage of people out of work climbed from 4.7% in December to an even 5% in January.

Santa Barbara County went from a 4.8% unemployment rate in December to 5.4% in January.

And, San Luis Obispo County was also up month-to-month, going from a 3.9% to a 4.4% jobless rate.

It was a much different picture for the state, with the unemployment rate dropping slightly from 5.5% in December to 5.4% in January.