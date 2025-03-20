2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New numbers show drop in unemployment statewide, but spike in Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:24 PM PDT
Unemployment dipped slightly for California in January.
Employment Development Department
Unemployment dipped slightly for California in January.

Some just released statistics show a spike in the unemployment rate for the Tri-Counties.

The state Employment Development Department just released the jobless numbers for January.

In Ventura County, the percentage of people out of work climbed from 4.7% in December to an even 5% in January.

Santa Barbara County went from a 4.8% unemployment rate in December to 5.4% in January.

And, San Luis Obispo County was also up month-to-month, going from a 3.9% to a 4.4% jobless rate.

It was a much different picture for the state, with the unemployment rate dropping slightly from 5.5% in December to 5.4% in January.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsjoblessunemployment
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco