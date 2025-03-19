2025
California Coast News

Facing potential state and federal funding cuts, UC system imposes hiring freeze

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 19, 2025 at 11:53 AM PDT
UCSB

The action affects all 10 University of California campuses, including UC Santa Barbara.

With major federal funding cuts possible by the Trump Administration, the University of California has ordered a systemwide hiring freeze.

The order impacts all ten of its campuses, including UC Santa Barbara.

UC officials are also ordering cuts in spending for maintenance, business travel, and other areas.

The UC system had already been looking at belt-tightening measures because of anticipated state funding cuts.

The action could mean fewer class options and increased class sizes. UCSB currently has hundreds of jobs posted, ranging from lecturers and researchers to maintenance workers
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
