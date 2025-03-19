Facing potential state and federal funding cuts, UC system imposes hiring freeze

With major federal funding cuts possible by the Trump Administration, the University of California has ordered a systemwide hiring freeze.

The order impacts all ten of its campuses, including UC Santa Barbara.

UC officials are also ordering cuts in spending for maintenance, business travel, and other areas.

The UC system had already been looking at belt-tightening measures because of anticipated state funding cuts.

The action could mean fewer class options and increased class sizes. UCSB currently has hundreds of jobs posted, ranging from lecturers and researchers to maintenance workers