2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Some of the lots hit by last November's Mountain Fire in Ventura County are now ready for rebuilding

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 18, 2025 at 3:07 PM PDT
An excavator at work on the first of more than 180 home sites to be cleared in the wake of November's Mountain Fire in Ventura County.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
An excavator at work on the first of more than 180 home sites to be cleared in the wake of November's Mountain Fire in Ventura County.

The County's debris removal program has cleared 100 properties. Thirty have already undergone soil testing, and are certified for rebuilding.

Ventura County officials say there’s major progress in efforts to remove debris from buildings destroyed by last November’s Mountain Fire, a project that sets the stage for rebuilding.

More than 180 homes were destroyed by the blaze.

The county’s debris removal program is reporting that it’s cleared 100 properties. Thirty of them have already undergone the next step in the process, which is soil testing and certification that the site is ready for rebuilding.

County officials say they are on track to get 98% of the sites in the program cleared by the end of the month. While most homeowners opted to take part in the county-run cleanup program, some decided to do it themselves with outside certified contractors.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscamarillowildfire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco