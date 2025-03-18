Some of the lots hit by last November's Mountain Fire in Ventura County are now ready for rebuilding

Ventura County officials say there’s major progress in efforts to remove debris from buildings destroyed by last November’s Mountain Fire, a project that sets the stage for rebuilding.

More than 180 homes were destroyed by the blaze.

The county’s debris removal program is reporting that it’s cleared 100 properties. Thirty of them have already undergone the next step in the process, which is soil testing and certification that the site is ready for rebuilding.

County officials say they are on track to get 98% of the sites in the program cleared by the end of the month. While most homeowners opted to take part in the county-run cleanup program, some decided to do it themselves with outside certified contractors.