New Grand Jury report questions Santa Barbara County's preparedness for another pandemic

Is Santa Barbara County prepared to deal with the next epidemic, or the threat of bioterrorism? A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report says the answer is no.

The Grand Jury says there are a number of shortcomings in the County Health Department’s preparedness for another epidemic, or bioterrorism.

In a new 15 page report, the Grand Jury contends that the agency doesn’t have the latest computer software needed for the early detection of potential epidemic risks.

The report says the Health Department should be doing consistent wastewater testing, to help spot potential dangers.

And, it says the county hasn’t established effective communications with federal, state, and regional agencies to monitor bioterrorism threats.

The Grand Jury is calling on the County Board of Supervisors to intervene. It wants it to require the Health Department to get new monitoring software, do more wastewater testing, and take other steps to protect against potential epidemic and bioterrorism threats.