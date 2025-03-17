What's next for soil cleanup at a former rocket lab and nuclear testing facility in Ventura County?

It’s been a controversial subject for years. What should the standards be for toxic soil cleanup from a former rocket lab and nuclear testing facility in Ventura County?

Many area residents contend cleanup plans for toxic wastes from the Santa Susana Field Lab don’t go nearly far enough.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management is holding a public meeting on proposed soil cleanup alternatives. Staff members will answer questions about the proposals and people can weigh in on the plans. It will take place at 6 Tuesday night at the Grand Vista Hotel in Simi Valley.

The field lab is located in the hills between Simi Valley and the San Fernando Valley. It was used for more than 50 years for everything from rocket engine testing to nuclear reactor development.

