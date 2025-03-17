2025
Two die after car slams into apparently broken down vehicle on Highway 101 in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:12 AM PDT
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Northbound 101 closed in Camarillo for about six hours.

Two people died in a traffic accident that closed a section of Highway 101 in Ventura County for more than six hours early Monday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in Camarillo. A car had some type of problem and stopped in the center median of the northbound 101 near Carmen Drive.

A northbound car slammed into the back of the stopped Volkswagen Jetta, killing both people in the stopped car. There’s no word on the identity of the victims.

The driver of the car which rear-ended the stopped vehicle suffered minor injuries. The accident created a massive traffic jam, closing the northbound 101 in the Camarillo area until around 9 a.m.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco