Two die after car slams into apparently broken down vehicle on Highway 101 in Ventura County

Two people died in a traffic accident that closed a section of Highway 101 in Ventura County for more than six hours early Monday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in Camarillo. A car had some type of problem and stopped in the center median of the northbound 101 near Carmen Drive.

A northbound car slammed into the back of the stopped Volkswagen Jetta, killing both people in the stopped car. There’s no word on the identity of the victims.

The driver of the car which rear-ended the stopped vehicle suffered minor injuries. The accident created a massive traffic jam, closing the northbound 101 in the Camarillo area until around 9 a.m.