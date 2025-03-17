Conejo Valley park hit by large sewage spill

There’s been a massive sewage spill in a Ventura County park.

It happened Saturday in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say a main sewer line clogged near Flaming Star Avenue and sewage came out of a manhole.

The estimated 250,000-gallon spill flowed down a hiking trail in Wildwood Regional Park and into North Fork Conejo Creek. City of Thousand Oaks crews cleared the clog in their sewer line and cleaned up sewage along the hiking trail.

Warning signs have been posted along some trails warning people to stay out of the area until it’s declared safe.