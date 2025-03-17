2025
California Coast News

Conejo Valley park hit by large sewage spill

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:15 PM PDT
Ventura County environmental health officials say a Conjeo Valley park was impacted by a 250,000 gallon sewage spill.
Ventura County Environmental Health officials say a 250,000-gallon spill impacted Wildwood Regional Park in Thousand Oaks.

There’s been a massive sewage spill in a Ventura County park.

It happened Saturday in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say a main sewer line clogged near Flaming Star Avenue and sewage came out of a manhole.

The estimated 250,000-gallon spill flowed down a hiking trail in Wildwood Regional Park and into North Fork Conejo Creek. City of Thousand Oaks crews cleared the clog in their sewer line and cleaned up sewage along the hiking trail.

Warning signs have been posted along some trails warning people to stay out of the area until it’s declared safe.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
