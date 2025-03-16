2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura, Los Angeles Counties rocked by Sunday night earthquake

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 16, 2025 at 8:47 PM PDT
USGS
USGS Map

Magnitude 3.9 quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. Epicenter was about 6 miles northwest of Malibu.

Maybe you felt it! A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rocked parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Sunday night.

The epicenter of the quake was about six miles northwest of Malibu. There are no reports of injuries or damage.

People reported feeing the quake in Santa Barbara County, as well as in Orange County.

It's the same area where a magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred March 9, which was followed by a string of smaller aftershocks.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsquakeearthquake
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco