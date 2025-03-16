Ventura, Los Angeles Counties rocked by Sunday night earthquake

Maybe you felt it! A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rocked parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties Sunday night.

The epicenter of the quake was about six miles northwest of Malibu. There are no reports of injuries or damage.

People reported feeing the quake in Santa Barbara County, as well as in Orange County.

It's the same area where a magnitude 4.1 earthquake occurred March 9, which was followed by a string of smaller aftershocks.