Santa Barbara nonprofit distributes home air purifiers to those impacted by Eaton wildfire
Nearly a thousand air purifiers were distributed by ShelterBox over the weekend in Altadena.
A Santa Barbara based nonprofit group helped people impacted by Southern California’s massive Eaton Fire by handing out nearly a thousand home air purifiers over the weekend.
ShelterBox staff members and volunteers gave out the compact filters donated by the company Intellipure. The nonprofit worked with a local Rotary Club on the project.
Intellipure donated the filters and also paid for shipping them to the area.
ShelterBox is a locally based relief agency which distributes tents, solar light, and other home essentials to people impacted by disasters or conflicts around the world.