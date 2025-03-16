Santa Barbara nonprofit distributes home air purifiers to those impacted by Eaton wildfire

A Santa Barbara based nonprofit group helped people impacted by Southern California’s massive Eaton Fire by handing out nearly a thousand home air purifiers over the weekend.

ShelterBox staff members and volunteers gave out the compact filters donated by the company Intellipure. The nonprofit worked with a local Rotary Club on the project.

Intellipure donated the filters and also paid for shipping them to the area.

ShelterBox is a locally based relief agency which distributes tents, solar light, and other home essentials to people impacted by disasters or conflicts around the world.

