California Coast News

Santa Barbara nonprofit distributes home air purifiers to those impacted by Eaton wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 16, 2025 at 11:18 PM PDT
ShelterBox
Air purifiers being distributed by ShelterBox to people impacted by the Eaton Fire.

Nearly a thousand air purifiers were distributed by ShelterBox over the weekend in Altadena.

A Santa Barbara based nonprofit group helped people impacted by Southern California’s massive Eaton Fire by handing out nearly a thousand home air purifiers over the weekend.

ShelterBox staff members and volunteers gave out the compact filters donated by the company Intellipure. The nonprofit worked with a local Rotary Club on the project.

Intellipure donated the filters and also paid for shipping them to the area.

ShelterBox is a locally based relief agency which distributes tents, solar light, and other home essentials to people impacted by disasters or conflicts around the world.
