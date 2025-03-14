2025
California Coast News

Two Ventura County communities are getting new police chiefs

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Ojai and Moopark will get new top cops.

Another new police chief is coming to a Ventura County community. Steve Jenkins will become the new Ojai Police Chief in early April.

Jenkins has been with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office since 2000. The captain has done everything from working as a patrol deputy to serving as a homicide detective. He also managed the forgery and sex crime units.

Jenkins will take over the Ojai post from Trina Newman, who is being promoted to commander. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has a contract to provide law enforcement services for Ojai.

Earlier this week, KCLU reported that Nick Odenath will be the new Moorpark Chief of Police.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
