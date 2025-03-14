Detectives find a small arsenal at a Ventura County storage locker

Two people have been arrested after detectives discovered a small arsenal and thousands of rounds of ammunition in a Ventura County storage locker.

Investigators looking into a February assault in Camarillo determined an illegal assault weapon was involved. They identified a Camarillo woman as a suspect.

They arrested her and a man on a variety of weapons and drug charges. They got a search warrant for her home, where they found additional weapons. Detectives say the evidence then led them to a Camarillo storage facility, where they found more than 40 weapons and a large supply of ammunition.

The weapons included firearms capable of firing special ammunition that can pierce metal to destroy vehicles, aircraft, and other hardened targets.