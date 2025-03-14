2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Detectives find a small arsenal at a Ventura County storage locker

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 14, 2025 at 2:10 PM PDT
Weapons and ammunition seized from a Camarillo storage locker. Two people have been arrested.
/
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

More than 40 firearms were seized, including illegal assault rifles.

Two people have been arrested after detectives discovered a small arsenal and thousands of rounds of ammunition in a Ventura County storage locker.

Investigators looking into a February assault in Camarillo determined an illegal assault weapon was involved. They identified a Camarillo woman as a suspect.

They arrested her and a man on a variety of weapons and drug charges. They got a search warrant for her home, where they found additional weapons. Detectives say the evidence then led them to a Camarillo storage facility, where they found more than 40 weapons and a large supply of ammunition.

The weapons included firearms capable of firing special ammunition that can pierce metal to destroy vehicles, aircraft, and other hardened targets.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newscamarilloassault riflesweapons seized
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco