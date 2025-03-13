Smelly issue: Forum set for concerns about smell from cannabis operations in the Carpinteria area

It’s been a huge issue in one Santa Barbara County community for years: The odor of legal cannabis-growing operations has left some people in the Carpinteria area upset and at odds with growing operations.

On Friday, Santa Barbara County Supervisors are hosting a special community forum on the topic.

In January, the board directed its staff to draft proposed updates on an ordinance to require the use of new mandatory air filtration technology to deal with the smell. This week's discussion is meant to get the community’s thoughts on the issue.

The forum begins Friday at noon in the Carpinteria City Council chambers.