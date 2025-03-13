Central Coast airport getting additional service, bigger planes on major route

A Central Coast airport has announced improvements to its airline service.

Beginning March 19, Alaska Airlines will resume daily nonstop airline service from San Luis Obispo to Portland. The airline had offered the service in the past but discontinued it.

Beginning in May, American Airlines will use larger planes on its nonstop service from San Luis Obispo to Dallas. It currently uses Airbus A319 airplanes on the flights, which have a 124-passenger capacity. American will switch to Boeing 737-300 planes. They can carry 162 passengers, adding 38 seats per flight.

The move is intended to keep up with expanding demand for service on the route. Dallas is a major hub for American and the route allows passengers from SLO County Airport to travel across the country or around the world with just one stop.