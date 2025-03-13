2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Central Coast airport getting additional service, bigger planes on major route

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 13, 2025 at 11:13 AM PDT
Mark Nakamura
/
SLO County Airport
The terminal at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

Passenger number continue to grow for SLO County Airport.

A Central Coast airport has announced improvements to its airline service.

Beginning March 19, Alaska Airlines will resume daily nonstop airline service from San Luis Obispo to Portland. The airline had offered the service in the past but discontinued it.

Beginning in May, American Airlines will use larger planes on its nonstop service from San Luis Obispo to Dallas. It currently uses Airbus A319 airplanes on the flights, which have a 124-passenger capacity. American will switch to Boeing 737-300 planes. They can carry 162 passengers, adding 38 seats per flight.

The move is intended to keep up with expanding demand for service on the route. Dallas is a major hub for American and the route allows passengers from SLO County Airport to travel across the country or around the world with just one stop.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newssloslo airportamerican airlinesalaska air
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco