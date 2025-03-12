Man arrested for fatal Ventura County stabbing

There's been an arrest in the stabbing death of a Ventura County man.

Eugenio Lopez Ramirez was attacked on February 23 on Wilson Avenue in Oxnard. First responders started life-saving efforts, but the 26-year-old Oxnard man died a short time later at a hospital.

After a two-week-long investigation, detectives say they identified a suspect in the murder. Gonzales Garcia Rodriguez was arrested this week while already in custody at the Ventura County jail on an unrelated charge. The 24-year-old man is from Salinas.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led to the killing.