Man arrested after he is injured by blast at his Conejo Valley home

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:20 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Investigators say they got a search warrant, and found a destructive device, and material used to make destructive devices.

A Ventura County man was arrested on charges that he possessed a destructive device after an explosion occurred at his home.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the 2000 block of Hendrix Avenue in Thousand Oaks Tuesday afternoon by reports of a blast.

They say they found a 66-year-old man who had suffered injuries to his hands from an explosion. He was treated, and released at a hospital. Concerned about a potential public safety threat, officers got a search warrant for the house.

They say they discovered materials used to create explosives. The Thousand Oaks man was arrested for possession of a destructive device, and possession of materials to make a destructive device.
