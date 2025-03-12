2025
Controversy over proposed Santa Barbara County oil pipeline and platforms restart focus of town hall

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 12, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT
Approximately 140,000 gallons of oil spilled in the May, 2015 Plains All-American pipeline rupture near Refugio State Beach.
State officials will be on hand to answer questions and hear from the public at Thursday afternoon event. It's informational only and no action will be taken.

A town hall meeting is set to talk about controversial efforts to restart some idle oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coast.

Sable Offshore Corporation wants to repair and restart the oil pipeline on the Gaviota coastline which ruptured in 2015, causing a 140,000-gallon oil spill. Restarting the pipeline would allow the reopening of three offshore oil platforms which have been shut down since the accident.

A coalition of community groups and residents opposes the efforts, contending reactivating the aging facilities would set the stage for another environmental disaster. Opponents are bringing out some famous names to help in the fight. Jane Fonda and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are among those set to participate in a pre-town hall event.

Sable is arguing several existing permits cover the restart. Opponents say at the least, they want the state to do more review.

California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot will moderate the town hall. Representatives of some state agencies will be on hand to answer questions.

The town hall is informational only and no action will be taken. It’s Thursday afternoon at 4 at La Cumbre Junior High School in Santa Barbara.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco