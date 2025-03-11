Men enters guilty plea to charge he flew drone over Central Coast military base

A Chinese man pled guilty to a federal charge that he broke the law, and flew a drone onto Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Yinpiao Zhou entered the plea to a misdemeanor count of violation of national defense airspace.

Prosecutors say on November 30, he flew the drone over part of the base, and took pictures of the facility. Zhou was arrested several days later, as he was boarding a plan in San Francisco which was headed to China.

He could face up to a year in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.