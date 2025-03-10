"Rock For First Responders" concert in Santa Barbara raises $300,000

It was a star studded concert in Santa Barbara to raise money to support first responders.

Now, there's word that Saturday night's "Rock for First Responders" concert collected $300,000.

Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Macy Gray, plus the bands Toad The Wet Sprocket and Hootie & the Blowfish were among the performers at the concert.

The nonprofit group One805 put on the event, with all of the performers donating their time.

The money will be used to support mental health wellness programs for firefighters in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties. Some of the proceeds will also help musicians who lost their homes in the Southern California wildfires.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Prince Harry met some of Santa Barbara County's first responders before the Rock For First Responders concert Saturday night in Santa Barbara.

Hundreds of first responders were invited as guests to the concert. Some of them got a chance to meet, and take pictures with Prince Harry, who came to a special pre-concert event.