2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

"Rock For First Responders" concert in Santa Barbara raises $300,000

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 10, 2025 at 10:43 PM PDT
Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald performing during the "Rock For First Responders" in Santa Barbara Saturday night.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald performing during the "Rock For First Responders" in Santa Barbara Saturday night.

Money will help mental wellness programs for firefighters in Ventura and Los Angeles, as well as some musicians who lost their homes.

It was a star studded concert in Santa Barbara to raise money to support first responders.

Now, there's word that Saturday night's "Rock for First Responders" concert collected $300,000.

Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Macy Gray, plus the bands Toad The Wet Sprocket and Hootie & the Blowfish were among the performers at the concert.

The nonprofit group One805 put on the event, with all of the performers donating their time.

The money will be used to support mental health wellness programs for firefighters in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles Counties. Some of the proceeds will also help musicians who lost their homes in the Southern California wildfires.

Prince Harry met some of Santa Barbara County's first responders before the Rock For First Responders concert Saturday night in Santa Barbara.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
Prince Harry met some of Santa Barbara County's first responders before the Rock For First Responders concert Saturday night in Santa Barbara.

Hundreds of first responders were invited as guests to the concert. Some of them got a chance to meet, and take pictures with Prince Harry, who came to a special pre-concert event.
Tags
california coast newsone805first responderscal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco