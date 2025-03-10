A pair of storms is headed to the Tri-Counties, and the second one could pack a punch

A pair of storms is moving into the Tri-Counties this week. The second round could be a soaker.

Storm number one arrives Monday night, but it’s on a track that will have it swing to the south of us. We could see a few showers at best.

The second storm is expected to be a much different story on Wednesday and Thursday.

A low pressure system fueled by the jet stream has the potential to create 1 to 2” of rain for coastal and inland areas and 2 to 4” in the foothills and mountains.

Meteorologists say the rainfall totals will depend on two key factors: The path of the jet stream and how quickly the storm moves. They say it’s still too early to nail down the specifics.

First responders will keep a close eye on that storm for potential impacts in Santa Barbara County’s Lake Fire burn scar, Ventura County’s Mountain Fire burn zone, as well as the areas charred by Southern California’s recent wildfires.