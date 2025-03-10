Man arrested for sexual assault on bus in Ventura County
Detectives say they are investigating whether there may have been multiple incidents involving the same man.
Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they’ve arrested an Oxnard man for sexually assaulting a fellow passenger on a bus.
The attack occurred on Friday on a bus headed to Ventura from Camarillo.
A 37-year-old woman reported it to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators reviewed passenger records and video from an onboard surveillance camera. They identified a frequent bus rider as a suspect. Miguel Angel Salgado Rodriguez was arrested Sunday at a Ventura bus stop.
Detectives say they found evidence linking him to the reported sexual assault. They're also investigating whether there were potentially other incidents involving the 49-year-old man.