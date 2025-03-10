Man arrested for sexual assault on bus in Ventura County

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say they’ve arrested an Oxnard man for sexually assaulting a fellow passenger on a bus.

The attack occurred on Friday on a bus headed to Ventura from Camarillo.

A 37-year-old woman reported it to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reviewed passenger records and video from an onboard surveillance camera. They identified a frequent bus rider as a suspect. Miguel Angel Salgado Rodriguez was arrested Sunday at a Ventura bus stop.

Detectives say they found evidence linking him to the reported sexual assault. They're also investigating whether there were potentially other incidents involving the 49-year-old man.

