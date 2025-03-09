Rock and Roll! Series of earthquakes hits near Ventura-Los Angeles County line

A swarm of earthquakes rocked parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties Sunday afternoon, with the largest a magnitude 4.1 temblor.

The biggest of the series was the 4.1, which hit had 1:03 p.m. The epicenter was about seven miles southwest of Westlake Village. It was initially reported as a 4.5, but the number was later adjusted down by the US Geological Service.

It was followed by a magnitude 2.5 at 1:04, a magnitude 3, and a 2.8 at 1:07, and a 2.4 at 1:08.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

The 4.1 quake was felt from Goleta to Orange County, but some of the smaller ones were only noticed in the Conejo Valley and Malibu areas.