2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Rock and Roll! Series of earthquakes hits near Ventura-Los Angeles County line

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 9, 2025 at 1:35 PM PDT
A preliminary report of where Sunday's magnitude 4.1 quake was felt.
USGS
A preliminary report of where Sunday's magnitude 4.1 quake was felt.

Five quakes occur in ten minute period Sunday afternoon.

A swarm of earthquakes rocked parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties Sunday afternoon, with the largest a magnitude 4.1 temblor.

The biggest of the series was the 4.1, which hit had 1:03 p.m. The epicenter was about seven miles southwest of Westlake Village. It was initially reported as a 4.5, but the number was later adjusted down by the US Geological Service.

It was followed by a magnitude 2.5 at 1:04, a magnitude 3, and a 2.8 at 1:07, and a 2.4 at 1:08.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

The 4.1 quake was felt from Goleta to Orange County, but some of the smaller ones were only noticed in the Conejo Valley and Malibu areas.
Tags
cals coast newsearthquakescalifornia coast newscal coast newsquake
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco