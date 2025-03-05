No riding the rails in the Tri-Counties this weekend: Rail repairs shutting down passenger service

Passenger rail service is being suspended this weekend in the Tri-Counties for track repair work.

Crews are going to be doing a number of projects on rails and crossings in the corridor.

The shutdown means all Metrolink service from LA to Ventura County will be suspended Saturday and Sunday. The closure also includes Amtrak service between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

People who were considering using passenger rail service are being urged to make other plans. Neither Amtrak nor Metrolink will be offering alterative bus service over the weekend.