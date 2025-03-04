Federal prosecutors say Central Coast investment advisor bilked millions from seniors

A Central Coast investment advisor has pled guilty to stealing millions of dollars from her elderly clients.

Prosecutors say Julie Abbe Darrah of Santa Maria ran a business called Vivid Financial Management. They say in some cases, she took control of her clients assets, liquidated them, and transferred the money into accounts she controlled.

Investigators say she used the money for personal expenses, to buy luxury vehicles, and to operate other businesses. The total losses are estimated at more than $2 million.

The prosecutors say some victims were even left without the money needed to pay for end-of-life care. As a result of the plea agreement, the 52-year-old woman could face up to 20 years in federal prison.