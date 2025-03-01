The State Department braces for looming cutbacks by the Trump administration

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The Trump administration's push to downsize the federal government could hit the State Department next. Ambassadors have already been asked to look for ways to cut back at U.S. embassies around the world, and there is speculation that some embassies could be shut down or consolidated. Advocates for the State Department say this could hurt America's ability to support American businesses and interests abroad, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: When Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived at the State Department on his first day, he told his staff that he wanted the State Department to be at the center of U.S. foreign policymaking.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARCO RUBIO: There will be changes, but the changes are not meant to be destructive. They're not meant to be punitive. The changes will be because we need to be a 21st-century agency that can move - by a cliche that's used by many - at the speed of relevance.

KELEMEN: In the weeks since, the Trump administration has dismantled the lead U.S. aid agency, sending termination letters to thousands of employees and preparing to pull back foreign service officers who work at USAID missions at embassies abroad. Thomas Yazdgerdi, president of the American Foreign Service Association, says diplomacy, development and defense are all key parts of American national security.

THOMAS YAZDGERDI: We're looking at the development side really taking a huge hit. And the diplomacy side, if it happens, will just mean less American influence in the world, less ability to reach out, establish relationships, even with those governments which we don't agree with. We still need to be there.

KELEMEN: The Biden administration opened new embassies in the Pacific and brought in the largest class of foreign service officers in years. Yazdgerdi says the department was only just recovering from cutbacks from the last Trump administration, and there's a deficit of midcareer officials who keep embassies running.

YAZDGERDI: If we had a deficit from before and we're adding to that, well, you can imagine what that's going to do with our influence and our ability to shape events and protect our interests, advance our values. And when that happens, you tend to cede the field to your rivals, particularly China. There's no issue with China having enough funding to staff up their embassies. In fact, China has more diplomatic missions than we do right now.

KELEMEN: In addition to planned cutbacks, President Trump recently signed an executive order to reform the State Department to make sure it, quote, "effectively and faithfully" implements his foreign policy. Secretary Rubio and his team have not explained how they will do this.

DAN SPOKOJNY: There's opportunity and risk in this executive order.

KELEMEN: That's Dan Spokojny, a former foreign service officer who now runs fp21, an organization that's been proposing reforms. He says it's not enough to just play defense.

SPOKOJNY: If the new administration is able to take its time and get it right, there could be some really positive changes. If they rush and don't think about the consequences of their action, then it could jeopardize our national security.

KELEMEN: The example of USAID has given everyone pause.

GAYLE SMITH: This is crazy.

KELEMEN: Gayle Smith ran USAID in the Obama administration and watched this week as longtime employees were given just 15 minutes to clear out their desks.

SMITH: I didn't think cruelty was an American value. That's not the way I was raised.

KELEMEN: But it's not just how long-term federal employees are being treated. Smith worries that the government is losing expertise on development, disaster assistance, food aid and health care.

SMITH: The notion of lopping off bits of the government without analysis or rigor or consultation is a risky proposition. I mean, they're destroying an asset of the U.S. government that's been very valuable.

KELEMEN: The State Department is expected to take over some of the functions, but it itself is bracing for cuts. Michele Kelemen, NPR News, the State Department.

