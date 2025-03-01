Central Coast firefighter to be guest at joint session of Congress

A Central Coast firefighter is going to be the guest of a U.S. Senator from California at President Trump’s first speech before Congress since he was reelected.

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff invited Captain Vincent Culliver from the Vandenberg Space Force Fire Department to attend Tuesday night’s speech. Culliver has been a firefighter for 25 years, and was on the front lines of Southern California’s deadly and destructive Eaton Fire.

Members of Congress routinely bring a guest to the President’s “State of the Union” address.

Because he just took office several weeks ago, Trump isn’t doing a traditional “State of The Union” this year, but his speech before a joint session of Congress is a similar event. You can hear it live on KCLU, at 6 Tuesday night.