Rain on the way! Three storms headed towards the Tri-Counties

After some unseasonably warm weather, three storms are on the way to the Tri-Counties. The first storm is expected to arrive tonight. It could bring .25" to the region.

The second storm is expected Sunday into Monday. It could bring a bit more rain, but it’s again expected to be generally light. Rainfall totals are predicted to be in the .25" to .50" range.

Meteorologists say we will get a break on Monday and Tuesday before the third storm arrives. It could stick around from Tuesday to Friday. It’s expected to be the most powerful of the trio, but it’s too soon to predict rainfall totals.

But, at this point none of them appear to be strong enough to cause major issues like flooding or debris flows in the Ventura and Los Angeles County wildfire burn zones.