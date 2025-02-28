Pinot Noir lovers unite! Hundreds of Pinot makers and fans converge in Santa Barbara County

It’s one of the biggest events in the world of wine, and it's underway right now in Santa Barbara County. Pinot Noir makers, and lovers are converging for a three day long celebration of Pinot Noir.

"We're celebrating 25 years...it's quite a milestone," said Stacy Jacob, who is with the World of Pinot Noir. It opened Thursday, and runs through Saturday at the Ritz Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara.

Pinot Noir lovers from around the world are taking part.

"This is where the wine industry comes together, they learn from one another, we bring in the wine critics, we bring in the journalists, we have a whole team of sommeliers that come," said Jacob. "But really it's all geared to how do we inspire new wine drinkers, current wine drinkers, and how do you really explore and discover Pinot Noir."

There are wine seminars, wine oriented lunches and dinners, and special receptions.

The big public events are grand tastings Friday and Saturday, featuring more than 200 growers and producers. You can event and ticket information here.

