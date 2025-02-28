Bad, and getting worse: New study shows Tri-Counties becoming even less affordable for families

The Central and South Coasts are becoming even less affordable for low income families on the Central and South Coasts. That's according to a major new study looking at affordability for families in six California counties which was released Friday.

It shows that a single parent of two would need to earn more than $60 an hour to adequately cover household expenses like housing, food, and childcare.

"Many people cannot afford a dignified life." said Dr. Jamshid Damooei. His study involved six California counties, including Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

"We live in a country which is the wealthiest country on earth," said Damooei. "And, we live in a state which is one of the wealthiest states in the United States. It does not mean they have to live a life of poverty."



Damooei is director of California Lutheran University’s Center for Economics of Social Issues. He says we’re doing a bad job of connecting families with help, and that between the six counties, we are leaving billions on the table because we don’t have the support services for it.

The study was presented at a conference of community leaders throughout the region called "A Dignified Life On The Central Coast is Cost-Prohibitive."

