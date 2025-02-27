Parts of some Central Coast beaches closing to protect nesting areas for endangered birds

Seasonal restrictions take effect this weekend at some popular Central Coast beaches to protect the nesting grounds of some endangered birds. Sections of Surf Beach and Ocean Park are closed to the public Saturday through September 30 to protect Western Snowy Plovers.

Portions of the beach will remain open. However, people who enter posted restricted areas can face up to $5,000 in fines, which can go up to $50,000 if chicks or eggs are harmed.

During the seasonal closure, dogs, horses, and kite flying are banned on the beach. The area is part of Vandenberg Space Force Base, and the Air Force enforces the closures.

If there are multiple violations, it can lead to the complete closure of the beach during the nesting season.

