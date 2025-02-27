2025
Parts of some Central Coast beaches closing to protect nesting areas for endangered birds

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:20 PM PST
A Western Snowy Plover
CSUCI
A Western Snowy Plover

Sections of Surf Beach and Ocean Park will remain open with restrictions to protect Western Snowy Plovers

Seasonal restrictions take effect this weekend at some popular Central Coast beaches to protect the nesting grounds of some endangered birds. Sections of Surf Beach and Ocean Park are closed to the public Saturday through September 30 to protect Western Snowy Plovers.

Portions of the beach will remain open. However, people who enter posted restricted areas can face up to $5,000 in fines, which can go up to $50,000 if chicks or eggs are harmed.

During the seasonal closure, dogs, horses, and kite flying are banned on the beach. The area is part of Vandenberg Space Force Base, and the Air Force enforces the closures.

If there are multiple violations, it can lead to the complete closure of the beach during the nesting season.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
