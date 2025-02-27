2025
California Coast News

Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County now identified

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:17 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives still trying to figure out what led to attack.

Officials are now identifying a man who was murdered in Ventura County earlier this week.

Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of Wilson Avenue Sunday night by reports of a stabbing. They found a seriously injured 26-year-old Oxnard man. They started lifesaving efforts, as did paramedics.

Eugenio Lopez Ramirez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are trying to piece together what led to the attack. No arrests have been made at this time.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
