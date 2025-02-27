Man fatally stabbed in Ventura County now identified
Detectives still trying to figure out what led to attack.
Officials are now identifying a man who was murdered in Ventura County earlier this week.
Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of Wilson Avenue Sunday night by reports of a stabbing. They found a seriously injured 26-year-old Oxnard man. They started lifesaving efforts, as did paramedics.
Eugenio Lopez Ramirez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Detectives are trying to piece together what led to the attack. No arrests have been made at this time.