California Coast News

Fabrics and crafts retail chain going out of business: Four Tri-Counties stores will be closed

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 25, 2025 at 8:06 AM PST
Joann has announced plans to go out of business, closing all of its more than 800 stores nationwide.
A financially struggling fabrics and crafts store retail chain has announced plans to close all of its stores, including four in the Tri-Counties.

Joann initially filed for bankruptcy last March, and took the company into private ownership. This January, the eight decade old company did a second bankruptcy filing.

Joann has more than 850 stores nationwide. Earlier this month, the company said it would close more than 500. Now, the plan is to liquidate the entire company.

It includes four Joann stores in the Tri-Counties, which are in Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Oxnard and Santa Maria. There’s no word on exactly when the stores will close, but plans call for them to hold going out of business sales.
