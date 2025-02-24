2025
California Coast News

Shipwreck! A sailboat runs around and sinks in the Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 24, 2025 at 5:46 PM PST
A sailboat ran aground on the back side of Anacapa Island Friday, and was later destroyed by the waves.
U.S. Coast Guard
The man on board was rescued. He's reported to be unhurt.

The man on board was rescued. He's reported to be unhurt.

A man is okay, but his sailboat was destroyed after it ran aground in the Channel Islands.

It happened Friday afternoon, on the back side of Anacapa Island. The Coast Guard received an emergency call about a boat which appeared to be on the rocks on the island. The caller reported they couldn’t see anyone aboard.

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat from its base at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. The crew spotted a man on the rocks. He was rescued, and was uninjured.

Coast Guard, National Park Service and Department of Fish and Wildlife teams returned to inspect the boat during daylight Saturday.

But, the surf had pounded the disabled boat against the rocks, and destroyed it. The teams only found some scattered debris.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
