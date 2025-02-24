Shipwreck! A sailboat runs around and sinks in the Channel Islands

A man is okay, but his sailboat was destroyed after it ran aground in the Channel Islands.

It happened Friday afternoon, on the back side of Anacapa Island. The Coast Guard received an emergency call about a boat which appeared to be on the rocks on the island. The caller reported they couldn’t see anyone aboard.

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat from its base at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. The crew spotted a man on the rocks. He was rescued, and was uninjured.

Coast Guard, National Park Service and Department of Fish and Wildlife teams returned to inspect the boat during daylight Saturday.

But, the surf had pounded the disabled boat against the rocks, and destroyed it. The teams only found some scattered debris.

