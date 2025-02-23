Accidental drug overdose deaths drop in Ventura County

There’s some good news about efforts to reduce drug overdose deaths in Ventura County.

Just released statistics show a major drop in deaths. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office reported 183 overdose deaths last year, down from 234 in 2023.

And, the number of fentanyl deaths was down by nearly 37% from 2023 to 2024.

The numbers showed that the largest percentage of fentanyl overdose deaths was of people between the ages of 31 and 40. The largest numbers of fatal overdose deaths, last year were in Oxnard, Ventura, and Simi Valley.