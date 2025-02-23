2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Accidental drug overdose deaths drop in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 23, 2025 at 9:22 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Fentanyl deaths down nearly 37% in 2024.

There’s some good news about efforts to reduce drug overdose deaths in Ventura County.

Just released statistics show a major drop in deaths. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office reported 183 overdose deaths last year, down from 234 in 2023.

And, the number of fentanyl deaths was down by nearly 37% from 2023 to 2024.

The numbers showed that the largest percentage of fentanyl overdose deaths was of people between the ages of 31 and 40. The largest numbers of fatal overdose deaths, last year were in Oxnard, Ventura, and Simi Valley.
Tags
cal coast newsdrug overdosescalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco