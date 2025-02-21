One person hurt when Amtrak train, car collide in Ventura County

A collision involving a passenger train has left one person hurt, and hundreds of people shaken up by the experience in Ventura County.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of Fifth Street and Las Posas Road in Camarillo. That's just southeast of Camarillo Airport.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened. Ventura County firefighters say the one injured person was in the vehicle. They say there were 480 people on the southbound train. No injuries were reported on board.