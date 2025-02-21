2025
California Coast News

One person hurt when Amtrak train, car collide in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:34 PM PST
One person was hurt when a train, and a car collided in Camarillo.
Ventura County Fire Department
One person was hurt when a train, and a car collided in Camarillo.

Crash occured at the intersection of Fifth Street, and Las Posas Road in Camarillo.

A collision involving a passenger train has left one person hurt, and hundreds of people shaken up by the experience in Ventura County.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of Fifth Street and Las Posas Road in Camarillo. That's just southeast of Camarillo Airport.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened. Ventura County firefighters say the one injured person was in the vehicle. They say there were 480 people on the southbound train. No injuries were reported on board.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco