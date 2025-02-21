2025
California Coast News

Cleaner skies, and safer space for whales: Program to slow ships off the coast has a big year

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:59 PM PST
A cargo ship travels through the Santa Barbara Channel. Whales and ships share the space, and a voluntary program encorages vessels to slow down to reduce air pollution, and drop the chance of accidental ship-whale collisions.
Maersk
More than 740 ships took part in the voluntary program in 2024.

More than 740 ships took part in the voluntary program in 2024.

A program to improve the safety of whales, and reduce air pollution off the California Coast by slowing down marine traffic has had the biggest year in its history.

More than 740 vessels from 49 shipping lines took part in the program in 2024. The decade old program started in the Santa Barbara Channel, and was expanded to include the Bay Area region.

Ships participating in the program are expected to travel through key areas at 10 knots or less, to reduce the chance whales will be hit.

It’s estimated that the slowing reduced expected greenhouse gas production by more than 150,000 metric tons.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
