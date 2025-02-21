Cleaner skies, and safer space for whales: Program to slow ships off the coast has a big year

A program to improve the safety of whales, and reduce air pollution off the California Coast by slowing down marine traffic has had the biggest year in its history.

More than 740 vessels from 49 shipping lines took part in the program in 2024. The decade old program started in the Santa Barbara Channel, and was expanded to include the Bay Area region.

Ships participating in the program are expected to travel through key areas at 10 knots or less, to reduce the chance whales will be hit.

It’s estimated that the slowing reduced expected greenhouse gas production by more than 150,000 metric tons.