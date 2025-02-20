2025
California Coast News

Almost showtime! Historic Santa Paula movie theater gets landmark status, and will be refurbished

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 20, 2025 at 5:13 PM PST
Lance V. Nix
/
City of Santa Paula
The Tower Theater first opened in 1911.

It’s been known as the Electra Theater, the Mission Theater, the Columbia Theater, and the Lyric Theater. Santa Paula/s Tower Theater first opened in 1911.

It’s also the city’s newest historic landmark.

The Santa Paula City Council this week gave landmark status to the 114 year old theater. After starting out during the silent film era, it eventually became known for its Spanish language offerings.

The downtown Santa Paula theater is currently owned by David Berger, an investor and theater enthusiast who spent millions redoing and reopening the historic Ojai Playhouse. He’s now in the process of restoring the Tower Theater.
