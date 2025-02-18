Does your green thumb need a little help? Master Gardener doing workshop in Ventura County

With the start of spring a month away, maybe you’re thinking about a home garden or changing your home’s landscaping.

A gardening expert is doing a free open house in Ventura County this weekend which includes hands-on workshops.

University of California Master Gardener will appear at the Museum of Ventura County’s Agricultural Museum in Santa Paula.

It starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. After a presentation, there will be workshops looking at subjects like irrigation systems, composting techniques, and landscaping for fire safety.

