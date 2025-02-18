2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Does your green thumb need a little help? Master Gardener doing workshop in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:40 PM PST
Markus Spiske
/
Unsplash

Museum of Ventura County hosting free event in Santa Paula Saturday.

With the start of spring a month away, maybe you’re thinking about a home garden or changing your home’s landscaping.

A gardening expert is doing a free open house in Ventura County this weekend which includes hands-on workshops.

University of California Master Gardener will appear at the Museum of Ventura County’s Agricultural Museum in Santa Paula.

It starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. After a presentation, there will be workshops looking at subjects like irrigation systems, composting techniques, and landscaping for fire safety.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsgardeningMuseum of Ventura Countysanta paula
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco