Company seeking to restart damaged Santa Barbara County oil pipeline hit with cease-and-desist order

There’s another twist in the fight over whether the pipeline responsible for the massive 2015 Santa Barbara County oil spill should be allowed to be repaired, and reopened.

Sable Offshore Corporation has been seeking permits to rebuild damaged sections of the pipeline, so it can restart three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coastline. The pipeline is key to the platforms being able to ship oil to refineries.

Now, the State Coastal Commission issued a cease and desist order to Sable.

In a letter from the Commission’s Executive Director, the agency claims there have been violations including excavation, the removal of plants, plus pipeline removal, replacement, and reinforcement. The letter also claims there’s been unpermitted placement of sand and cement bags on the ocean floor near some out of service facilities. The order says the work has been occurring without Coastal Act Authorization.