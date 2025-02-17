Oxnard man dies in holiday weekend shooting

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting over the holiday weekend in Oxnard.

Officers were called to the intersection of H and Second Streets at around 4:30 Sunday morning by reports of a shooting.

They found a wounded 39-year-old man on the street. Despite the efforts of the officers and paramedics, Ruben Villa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video and potential witnesses to the shooting.