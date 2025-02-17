2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Oxnard man dies in holiday weekend shooting

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 17, 2025 at 2:45 PM PST
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives trying to unravel when led to attack.

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a fatal shooting over the holiday weekend in Oxnard.

Officers were called to the intersection of H and Second Streets at around 4:30 Sunday morning by reports of a shooting.

They found a wounded 39-year-old man on the street. Despite the efforts of the officers and paramedics, Ruben Villa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video and potential witnesses to the shooting.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsshooting deathcity of oxnard
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco