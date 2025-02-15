Rocking and rolling: Parts of Ventura, LA Counties rattled by second earthquake in seven hours

Parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties have been rattled by a second earthquake in a matter of hours.

The first quake occured at 11:44 p.m. Friday. It was a magnitude 3.7 quake, with an epicenter about eight miles southeast of Westlake Village. The second occured at 6:30 Saturday morning, with an epicenter in the same area. It was a magnitude 3.5.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The quakes were felt in much of eastern Ventura County, and western Los Angeles County. A few people even felt them in parts of San Bernardino County.

Both quakes startled people in Malibu, which has already been reeling from the impacts of two wildfires, and debris and mudflows from this week's storms.