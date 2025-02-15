2025
California Coast News

Earthquake! Magnitude 3.7 quake rocks parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 15, 2025 at 12:22 AM PST
USGS

Quake hits at 11:44 p.m. Friday. No damage reported.

Maybe you felt it! A late night earthquake rocked parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred at 11:44 Friday night. The epicenter was about eight miles northeast of Westlake Village.

People reported feeling in the Conejo Valley, Oxnard, and Simi Valley, as well as in Malibu, and other parts of eastern Los Angeles County.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.
