Earthquake! Magnitude 3.7 quake rocks parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

Maybe you felt it! A late night earthquake rocked parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred at 11:44 Friday night. The epicenter was about eight miles northeast of Westlake Village.

People reported feeling in the Conejo Valley, Oxnard, and Simi Valley, as well as in Malibu, and other parts of eastern Los Angeles County.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.