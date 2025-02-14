Preserved forever: New deal protects beautiful section of the Carpinteria Bluffs from development

Santa Barbara County got a huge Valentine’s Day present.

The Land Trust of Santa Barbara County announced it’s reached a deal to buy, and permanently preserve nearly two and a half acres of ocean view property on the Carpinteria Bluffs.

"This is some of the last coastal blufftop land left developed in Southern California," said Land Trust Executive Director Meredith Hendricks. "You don't get property like this anymore. It's so in demand for development. And now, it's protected forever."

She said the La Centra-Sumerlin Foundation helped make the nearly $3.9 million purchase possible.

There have been various development proposal for the property over the years, but the owner decided to sell the property to the trust for preservation.

The land is on the eastern end of the buffs, and is adjacent to the existing Rincon Bluffs Preserve.

