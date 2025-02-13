2025
California Coast News

Wrapping it up! Major storm leaving Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 13, 2025 at 11:44 PM PST
Rain hits the 23 freeway in Thousand Oaks
Rain hits the 23 freeway in Thousand Oaks

No major problems reported in region.

The first big storm of the year is clearing out of the Tri-Counties, and the region got through it without any major problems. Rainfall amounts ranged to just over an inch on the coast, to more than five inches in some mountain areas.
In Ventura County, Thousand Oaks had 2.7” of rain, Camarillo 1.1”, and Ventura 1.2”. In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara had 2.7” of rain, and Solvang 2.2”. The evacuation order for the county’s Lake Fire burn area was cancelled early last night.

In San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo had 3.8” of rain, and Pismo Beach 1.5”.

We could see scattered showers Friday morning, but by midday, that should give way to clear skies for the weekend.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
