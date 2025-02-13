Wrapping it up! Major storm leaving Tri-Counties

The first big storm of the year is clearing out of the Tri-Counties, and the region got through it without any major problems. Rainfall amounts ranged to just over an inch on the coast, to more than five inches in some mountain areas.

In Ventura County, Thousand Oaks had 2.7” of rain, Camarillo 1.1”, and Ventura 1.2”. In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara had 2.7” of rain, and Solvang 2.2”. The evacuation order for the county’s Lake Fire burn area was cancelled early last night.

In San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo had 3.8” of rain, and Pismo Beach 1.5”.

We could see scattered showers Friday morning, but by midday, that should give way to clear skies for the weekend.