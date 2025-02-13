South Coast school district looking at major staff reductions

The loss of some key funding means a South Coast school district will have to make some major spending cuts, including a number of jobs.

The Ventura Unified School District is being hit hard by a number of factors. One-time state and federal COVID relief funds have ended, the district has been impacted by declining enrollment, and in November voters narrowly rejected renewal of a parcel tax.

District officials say they’ve already implemented a number of cost-saving measures, but it’s not enough. The equivalent of more than 80 full time staff positions could be lost.

The district currently has about 2,000 staff members. It serves more than 14,000 students at its 28 campuses.