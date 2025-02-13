2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Intercontinental ballistic missile test set for the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 13, 2025 at 1:02 PM PST
A successful Air Force test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from the Central Coast.
Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas
/
U.S. Air Force
A successful Air Force test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from the Central Coast.

Flight from Vandenberg Space Force Base planned for February 18, but launch window extends into February 19.

The Air Force has announced plans for an intercontinental ballistic missile test flight from the Central Coast.

The launch of the unarmed Minuteman III missile is set for early next week. The launch window is from 11:01 p.m. Monday to 5:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Air Force officials say the test is routine and was scheduled years ago. The Russian government has been notified of the test.

The military periodically test launches ICBMs from the base to test the equipment and the preparedness of flight crews. The missiles typically go to a test range more than 4000 miles away, in the South Pacific.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsicbmmissile launchmissile test
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco