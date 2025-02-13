Intercontinental ballistic missile test set for the Central Coast

The Air Force has announced plans for an intercontinental ballistic missile test flight from the Central Coast.

The launch of the unarmed Minuteman III missile is set for early next week. The launch window is from 11:01 p.m. Monday to 5:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Air Force officials say the test is routine and was scheduled years ago. The Russian government has been notified of the test.

The military periodically test launches ICBMs from the base to test the equipment and the preparedness of flight crews. The missiles typically go to a test range more than 4000 miles away, in the South Pacific.

