Santa Barbara based nonprofit gives grants to Southern California search and rescue teams

A Santa Barbara-based relief agency has announced emergency grants to help better prepare nearly a dozen search-and-rescue teams for emergencies like storm flooding.

Direct Relief is making more than $250,000 in grants to the teams. Ventura County’s Search and Rescue Team is getting some of the money, along with 10 teams from Los Angeles County.

The grants will be used for things like field first aid kits, rescue gear, additional communications tools, swiftwater rescue equipment, and off-road vehicles for missions in rugged terrain.

The global emergency relief organization has now made more than $2.6 million dollars in grants to Southern California’s wildfire relief efforts.