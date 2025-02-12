Heavy rain coming! But, flooding threat predicted to be minimal in the Tri-Counties

The rain we’ve seen across the Tri-Counties Tuesday night and Wednesday is just a prelude to the main event coming tomorrow.

Coastal and inland areas could see 1-3” of rain, with 3-6” possible in some mountain areas.

The storm picked up a little steam and is moving our way 3-6 hours faster than originally predicted. The Central Coast could see its peak rainfall Thursday morning and the South Coast Thursday afternoon and evening.

The big concern is the potential for flooding. There’s a flood watch for much of the Tri-Counties from Thursday morning into Thursday evening. There could be some localized creek or street flooding.

Santa Barbara County issued an evacuation order for some areas burned by last summer’s Lake Fire, north of the Santa Ynez Valley. However, the area is sparsely populated.

At this point, there are no warnings for flooding or debris flow issues in Ventura County Mountain Fire burn zone.



