Giant fabrics and craft store chain closing hundreds of locations, including some in Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:15 PM PST
Jorge Franganillo
/
Unsplash
Joann has announced plans to shutter more than 500 of its stores nationwide.

Joann stores in Oxnard and Simi Valley are on shutdown list.

A financially struggling fabrics and crafts store retail chain has announced plans to close more than 500 of its stores, including some in the Tri-Counties.

Joann initially filed for bankruptcy last March, and took the company into private ownership. This January, the company did a second bankruptcy filing.

Joann has more than 850 stores nationwide. In a government filing, the company said it would close more than 500. In California, more than 60 stores are on the closure list.

There are two Joann stores in the Tri-Counties on the shutdown list: in Oxnard and Simi Valley. The Santa Maria and Thousand Oaks stores aren't on the list of stores slated for shutdown.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco