Giant fabrics and craft store chain closing hundreds of locations, including some in Tri-Counties

A financially struggling fabrics and crafts store retail chain has announced plans to close more than 500 of its stores, including some in the Tri-Counties.

Joann initially filed for bankruptcy last March, and took the company into private ownership. This January, the company did a second bankruptcy filing.

Joann has more than 850 stores nationwide. In a government filing, the company said it would close more than 500. In California, more than 60 stores are on the closure list.

There are two Joann stores in the Tri-Counties on the shutdown list: in Oxnard and Simi Valley. The Santa Maria and Thousand Oaks stores aren't on the list of stores slated for shutdown.

