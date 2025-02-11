The home stretch! The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival heading into its final days

We are moving into the home stretch of the 40th anniversary edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Tuesday night, the Arlington Artist of the Year award will go to Timothee Chalamet for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. His performance earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Wednesday night, Academy Award nominee Zoe Saldana will be honored with the festival’s America Riviera Award. She’s been getting rave reviews for her role in the acclaimed move Emilia Perez.

Thursday night, the festival will present its Cinema Vanguard Award to Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce, who star in The Brutalist. Brody received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for the movie and Pearce a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

And then Friday night, Oprah Winfrey will be on hand to present the festival’s Montecito Award to Coleman Domingo. He’s a Best Actor nominee for the movie Sing Sing.

The festival runs through Saturday.

