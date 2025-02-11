Police say they arrest high school student for possession of gun, ammunition on campus

A high school student in Ventura is facing criminal charges after police say he was found with a handgun and ammunition on a school campus.

The arrest came as the result of a different criminal investigation. In December, a high school student was robbed and assaulted by another teen on a city bus. Ventura Police identified a 15-year-old Ventura High School student as the suspect in the attack.

Officers went to arrest him on campus and say the teen had a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition with him at the time. The teen has been in custody since the January 30 arrest.

Ventura County prosecutors say the teen is facing multiple charges, ranging from possession of a firearm in a school zone to carrying a concealed weapon.

